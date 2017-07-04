Borrowing attempt to hide failures

Alarm bells are ringing and ringing louder each day as we edge towards the general elections. Last week in CI News, Minister of Finance Mark Brown announced plans by the government to borrow money from overseas banks and agencies for “infrastructure needs”. Two immediate questions spring to my mind.

Why now and why not earlier? How much? From those questions other questions naturally spring forth. Can we afford it? Will it be spent wisely and fairly?

As Leader of the Democratic Party, the biggest political organisation in this country in terms of membership, the most obvious concern for me is; Is government borrowing this money to prop up its political standing?

I think this is a fair question to ask and one for which answers must be provided by the government or the Finance minister The Democrats do not trust the motives behind this plan. So why is this?

First, this government returned into office in 2014 – close to four years ago. And now they say they need to borrow money for infrastructure projects. By infrastructure they mean road works.

What then, let me ask, happened to the Chinese funding along with New Zealand funding and our own funds totalling more than $60 million designated for our waterworks and road works?

It was not just Te Mato Vai project that was planned and announced at the end of 2013 but also improving and tarsealing our roads on Rarotonga. Where did all of that money go? Was it spent on these projects?

We can see that the works have not been completed. The roads still have huge potholes although in the Finance minister’s constituency, roads have been tar-sealed. I checked and there are still huge potholes in Takuvaine. The waterworks are still incomplete and already some repairs have had to be made to leaking Chinese-supplied materials.

What I see is a government trying to cover its tracks for failing to deliver. It made a promise in 2013 and went to town with all the extravagance of pomp and ceremony in announcing its joint funding for infrastructure projects with the Chinese and New Zealand governments. I remember the critics of the day prophesising that the government was tying a noose around our necks and that of generations to come. I think this is still the case and the government and minister have not come clean on the true situation.

I am suspicious that this plan to borrow money is driven purely by a political motive of the Government.

In 2013, after having come into office in 2010, the Cook Islands Party government pledged to fix the roads, the harbours both here in Rarotonga and the outer islands and even some of the simplest things such as holding more parliament sittings.

We know they failed completely to keep the last promise and we also know that they have been struggling to keep the other promises. The harbours of Mangaia, Mauke and Mitiaro were never theirs in the first place. These were Demo projects completed and handed over for the new government to take credit over after the 2010 elections. Promises to fix Aitutaki Harbour never happened.

In 2013, at the end of Henry Puna’s government’s first four years in office, they announced major borrowings and aid support for infrastructure that we know as the “Te Mato Vai” and the roadworks.

To me it was planned as a campaign strategy and it worked for them to be returned into office. Again at the end of 2017, the Minister of Finance is planning to borrow. It makes me very suspicious and I hope it does you too. And I ask for members of the public not to be fooled by it. You have to wonder why this borrowing is being done at the end of the term instead of the beginning of the term. You see the truth is, government has not done much other than ride on the back of aid projects such as the solar energy and on Chinese-managed and driven projects such as the Nikao Maori School project.

That is why the minister wishes to borrow more money; to have cash to dish out during the 2018 electoral campaign. His government has nothing to show for all of this time and it fears being thrown out at the next elections.

In the pre-2014 elections, suddenly heavy duty machinery was out working in the outer islands. In Mangaia, such machinery was straightening out the roads and in Mitiaro it was working on the airport. I believe this is what the Minister has in mind, cash to spend on band aid type of infrastructure work in the outer islands and here in Rarotonga.

The minister says the Cook Islands is in a position to take on more debts because its debt level “is sufficiently stable to allow for further borrowings” but have we not over focused on infrastructure instead of say the economy, or some sort of stimulus package for economic development. Because the minister clearly stated that he wishes to borrow more money for infrastructure purposes the clear message to me is that he is planning to create cash for the Cook Islands Party 2018 electoral campaign.

This should not be allowed. No matter how you look at it at the end of the day Government is using the public, you and me and our children, as its buffer for loans to service a political agenda.