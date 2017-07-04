Is there anybody out there...?

A Christchurch, New Zealand writer is providing a platform for people based in the New Zealand and Pacific regions to publish science-fiction content.

Sponge, the name of the online journal, was started when the editor, Lucy-Jane Walsh, found it was difficult to get her work in mainstream journals.

“I have been writing science fiction myself for five to six years and have always struggled to get it published in mainstream journals,” Walsh said by email.

“I was interested in seeing what people were writing in New Zealand and the Pacific and also how our science fiction might differ from the American and British science fiction we are used to.

“Really we are just getting started, but I have been surprised by the response so far. People are really positive about it.”

Walsh is using Facebook to attempt to establish connections with groups created by Pacific writers, as a means of building up contacts.

Her ultimate goal is for Sponge to continue to publish compelling, original content that people can look back on, to appreciate the literary talent that the sci-fi Pacific community possesses.

Go to Sponge.nz/archives, or to contact Lucy-Jane ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or her Twitter handle @Sponge_nz).