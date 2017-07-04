Fisheries officers get tech savvy

Fisheries Officers from Rarotonga and the Pa Enua took park in a workshop organised by the Pacific Community (SPC) and Ministry of Marine Resources (MMR) this week. The workshop trained MMR staff in the use of the e-reporting application, “Tails”. 17063019

Fisheries Officers on Rarotonga and from the Pa Enua took park in a workshop facilitated by the Pacific Community (SPC) and Ministry of Marine Resources (MMR) this week.

The workshop, that began on June 26 and finishes today, focused on training up MMR staff in the use of the e-reporting application, “Tails”.

Tails is an innovative mobile application designed for use by small-scale fishers to collect “catch” information, recording the quantity of fish they catch and the different species.

This new application allows fisheries officers to collect data when they are out in the field, even when they don’t have access to internet.

Once they are connected to the internet, data is then automatically synced, uploading catch information to national datasets through integration with the “Tufman 2” data management system, also developed by SPC.

This new technology eliminates costly and time consuming delays in sending paper-based data from the outer islands to the main MMR office in Rarotonga, and enables MMR to monitor and manage artisanal tuna catches with the most up to date data.

The workshop is being run by Senior Fisheries Officer, data manager, Marino Wichman with trainers SPC Data Analyst Trainer Andrew Hunt and Data Analyst/Developer Bruno Deprez.

Fisheries Officers went to Avatiu Harbour for their first practical field exercise on Tuesday.

Port sampling sessions aid the training in the use of Tails and in working with local fishermen.

MMR encourages local fishermen to provide information on their fishing activity to enable them to better manage coastal fisheries.

More than 300 fishermen are reporting nationwide and the newly-introduced fuel subsidies in the Pa Enua require them to provide this data to receive fuel under the scheme.

Game fishermen are also reporting their catches and MMR encourages them to continue to cooperate with the initiative.

At present, no regulations apply to game fishermen, but MMR will consider regulating the fishery in future if necessary.

The Tails workshop aims to build confidence in understanding not only the use and functions of the application but its significance in terms of scientific data collection and its role in local, national and regional decision-making processes.

The workshop is funded by MMR and Ridge to Reef Cook Islands.

