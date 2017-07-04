Exhibition shows artist’s new direction

Over the past 29 years, artist Kay George has been a major player in the development of the visual arts in the Cook Islands.

Her focus on textiles has seen her travel a journey that gave her successes in Sydney, Australia in the early 1980s with clothing, fabric painting and screen printing.

Later she became based in Rarotonga with her artist husband Ian George, taking her art work in new directions.

Known for creating a distinctive range of art and textiles with colours and designs that are easily recognisable as her own, George has built an international reputation that has made her work in high demand.

This year sees her take a new direction, working with the Bergman Gallery to develop an evolving installation in the corner area of the Beachcomber. The installation is the build-up to an exciting solo show scheduled for July 2018, celebrating George’s 30 years as an artist of the Cook Islands.

The installation features combinations of her colourful and appealing textiles and art and will showcase her love of furniture, while also demonstrating how she can transform pieces with her well-honed artistic skills.

“I have always loved working on wood as well, and basically I can paint on anything that will hold paint,” she says.

“I have always loved that. For me it is all about your surroundings and it is also about colour.

“My grandparents’ home was like a lollipop shop. Everything was painted on. So from a young age I began understanding and enjoying colour and what I could do with it.”

George is also known for her large scale photographic screen prints which feature strongly on the walls of Beluga Cafe in Arorangi, previously Kay and Ian George’s art studio.

The Beachcomber installation will feature her latest work, showing the new directions in which she is taking her art.

