Came a hot Friday…

Brian Artesano of Panama gets a lesson from Deputy Chief George Nicholls on how to effectively use a powder-based extinguisher. The training session was held by Ministry of Internal Aff airs Labour and Consumer division.

Friday morning was much more hot and explosive than normal for some local workshop attendees.

Workers and managers of local petroleum and diesel outlets attended an informative and evidently fun training session held by the government’s Labour and Consumer division in Tupapa.

The Dangerous Goods presentation conducted by Senior Inspector, for Dangerous Good Rei Enoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs included a demonstration by Deputy Chief George Nicholls and Amosa Tobia of the Airport Fire Safety Authority providing valuable insights into how to combat any potential fire hazards caused by highly flammable fuel at their service stations.

Although bush or scrub fires and domestic fires are fairly common in Rarotonga there fortunately has not yet been a fuel station related incident on the island.

It was however warned that there will always be risks with smokers near flammable liquids or even the potential risk that a car could crash into a pump due to inadequate protection around most of the petrol bowsers on the island.