No payment to landowners for TMV

Government has confirmed the landowners whose land are being used for the Te Mato Vai project will not be compensated.

Responding in parliament to questions raised by MP for Titikaveka Selina Napa, Finance minister Mark Brown said they were working in collaboration with the landowners to deliver the $60 million water project.

Napa asked whether the landowners would be paid for the use of their property to deliver the project.

Brown said through consultation, the landowners had agreed that there would not be any payments made to them for the use of their land for this project.

He said the agreement was reached in light of government’s decision to not charge residential users for water use.

Brown said in the past, the forefathers had allowed the government to use their land for free for projects that would bring good to the people of the Cook Islands.

“Secondly, we have also made a commitment that we will not access the land by warrant and will work in collaboration with the landowners,” Brown said.

He said government would also share the benefits of the project with the landowners.

Napa then queried the use of money put aside in the 2016/17 Budget to deal with expenses arising from the land use for the Te Mato Vai project.

Brown replied that fund would roll over to the project this year, earmarked for road and pipeline movement from the intake.

One of the country’s biggest infrastructure projects in the recent years, the Te Mato Vai project has been in the spotlight since work started in 2014.

Stage one of the project which includes establishing the new pipe network was completed late last year.

Work on stage two which will include refurbishment of water intakes, construction of reservoirs, holding tanks and sediment tanks and installing of the filtration system is expected to start “soon”.

In February, Minister Brown said the contractor would start carrying out the design work for stage two of the project in the “next couple of months”.

“We are now moving with great encouragement into stage two. The goal of this unique and innovative partnership is to be able to reliably deliver portable water to all homes and businesses on the island of Rarotonga,” he said.

The Te Mato Vai project is a joint venture involving the Cook Islands, Chinese and the New Zealand governments.