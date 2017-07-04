Fisheries revenue to top $19m

Fisheries revenue for the 2016/17 financial year will total around $19.2 million according to the Ministry of Marine Resources (MMR).

Sources of revenue include $780,000 from settlements of fisheries infringements, $3 million from the longline quota and $15.4 million from the purse seine fishery.

These include late payments of $5.8 million in August 2016 from the US Fisheries Treaty. Actual receipts total $18.2 million and a further $900,000 of anticipated revenue is expected by MMR before its annual accounts are closed.

The 2016/17 revenue will be the highest amount collected from fisheries annually to date. According to MMR secretary Ben Ponia the growth of fisheries revenue has been tracking according to expectations.

“Since 2010 we were quietly confident of our ability to generate more substantial revenue despite only collecting between one to four hundred thousand dollars previously.”

The expansion of the longline fishery in 2011 signalled the first substantial increase of revenue and the introduction of the purse seine fishery in 2012 has been largely responsible for taking revenues to the new levels.

Marine resources also dominate the economic export sector contributing $19.1 million (97 per cent) of the total $19.6 million of Cook Islands exports in 2016. Fish worth $18.7 million was the main product and other commodities included $297,000 worth of black pearls, $42,000 worth of pearl shell and $22,000 of live aquarium fish.

In 2016 24,000 tonnes of tuna were caught in the Cook Islands economic exclusive zone (EEZ). Almost all of the catches are from northern Cook Islands waters.

Ponia attributes the growth of fisheries revenue to both the growth of the fishery and more innovative approaches including the bilateral agreement under the US Treaty, the EU Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement and the sale of longline quotas under the 2016 Longline Quota Management System (QMS) Regulations.

“We are now starting to combine sustainable fisheries management with fair economic returns from our waters.”

- Release