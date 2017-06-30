Veteran lady of the seven seas graces Avatiu harbour

Wow, did you see it? Because if you sped past the Avatiu wharf in recent days and missed it – you clearly weren’t looking seaward.

The presence of the 46-metre luxury motor yacht no doubt started rumours that the likes of Richard Branson or Larry Ellison may have been in town.

Although the owner’s identity is not known ( superboat owners are very private, and it was probably just the captain and crew on board anyway), information about the custom-built superyacht was easy to be found on Google.

The boat was originally built in the Netherlands in 1986, reportedly for a prince, but has since passed through several hands, and changed names several times over the years.

Its sleek modern lines belie the fact that the boat was delivered to its first owner over 30 years ago. However, from 2015 the vessel underwent a major 18-month refit at the Pendennis shipyards in the UK.

The Pendennis website says: “At that time Constance still retained many of her original 30-year-old systems and engine-room equipment, and a surveyor’s report made the boat uninsurable. The remit for the refit was to ensure the structural integrity of the yacht complied to offshore cruising requirements, to modernise systems and equipment not only to improve efficiency but also to comply to emission regulations, and to refresh the interiors to the style of the new owners.”

The yacht was originally built by Feadship as Paminusch in 1986, and initially arrived at the Pendennis yards in Falmouth as Jana – delivered by cargo ship as it was unable to sail uninsured.

The work was finished in July last year and this year it was a finalist in the Best Rebuild World Superyacht Awards.

There is plenty of interesting information on what lies inside the boat online – as well as glimpses of its colourful past as a miilionaires’ toy.

Powered by two massive Caterpillar 900hp diesel engines and propelled by twin-screw propellers, the motor yacht is capable of a top speed of 18 knots, and comfortably cruises at 12 knots. As a comparison, the police boat Kukupa comfortably cruises at 11 knots.

Apart from what’s “under the hood” of the 418-tonne solid steel-hulled boat there is plenty of room on board to accommodate up to 10 guests in five spacious cabins – comprising of a master suite, a VIP stateroom, two double cabins, one twin cabin.

The boat can also accommodate up to nine crew.

Pictures online provide images of spacious living areas and modern bespoke furniture for the owner and guests to enjoy.

Constance sails under a Marshall Islands flag with a home town port of George Town in the Grand Cayman Islands.

The boat called into Rarotonga briefly en route from Bora Bora.

With a range of 2500 nautical miles, it can only be guessed at as to where the magnificent vessel is now heading having sailed out of Avatiu yesterday morning in the rain.