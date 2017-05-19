Global update puts spotlight on Tourism’s world markets

The Cook Islands Tourism Corporation held their quarterly Global Breakfast Update at Te Ara Museum in Muri on Tuesday this week.

The breakfast was well attended, with over 60 people there to hear the latest news on the Cook Islands tourism industry.

Director of sales and marketing Karla Eggleton said the meeting was an opportunity for everybody to gather together and hear about the tourism corporation’s achievements, especially in its key markets around the world.

“This is our second Global Breakfast Update this year and each meeting we provide guest speakers primarily from our key markets.

Eggleton says the speakers present updates on the activities of the markets and their current performance.

“This update focused on North America and Northern Europe. Our next update in July will focus on New Zealand and Australia, and then later in the year the update will focus on the United Kingdom.”

It is really an opportunity to meet one on one with the industry and talk about pertinent issues around Marketing Corporation, says Eggleton.

Cook Islands Tourism chief executive officer Halatoa Fua was the first to present and discussed aviation as well as community and industry engagement.

Eggleston said there was a discussion of destination development and the different tourism work being done on the island, but the main focus was international marketing – what is being done off the island.

Guest speakers Lars Schubert, a Cook Islands Tourism representative from Northern Europe, and John Petersen, representative from North America, discussed market and business strategies, their performance to date and plans for the future.

“It’s an interesting mix of key components to delivering successful results from those markets,” Eggleston said.

"The tourism corporation are always focused on conversion, visitor arrivals and ensuring that there is a return investment for all the work that they do."

Eggleston said the Global Breakfast Update is a successful way to communicate with the industry and the public.