New fuel subsidy for fishermen

A fuel subsidy scheme for artisanal (small-scale) fishermen worth around $70,000 annually will be rolled out by the Ministry of Marine Resources (MMR) this month.

The subsidy has received widespread support after being proposed by the Cook Islands Fishing Association, local fishing clubs and MMR for a number of years.

Government acknowledges that increased cost of artisanal fishing has impacted on food security and the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The subsidy will be trialed in the northern and southern group islands before expanding to include Rarotonga and Aitutaki late this year or early in 2018.

“The high cost of fuel is a burden that all fishermen, particularly those in the outlying islands carry, and this is one reason they may be fishing less often,” says MMR director of inshore fisheries, Kori Raumea.

“A small team of MMR staff have been working on the fuel subsidy process for some weeks now, specifically working through scenarios to gauge the best practical way of implementation.

“Their input also assisted us in planning how we roll this fuel subsidy out. Our aim is to ensure that there are little to no glitches in our process, although our policy is flexible and can be reviewed.”

The challenge of collecting reliable catch data from artisanal fishermen will also be addressed as fishermen must submit catch logs including fuel use to MMR to receive the subsidy.

This information will support the management of the fishery and monitor any interaction with commercial offshore fisheries.

MMR data manager Marino Wichman says the collection of more timely quality data is now possible with the use of TAILS, an e-reporting software application developed by the Pacific Community (SPC).

“This e-reporting tool will eventually replace paper log sheets, and make our data collection more timely and accurate,” says Wichman.

This new application allows fisheries officers to collect data on computer tablets when they are out in the field, even when they don’t have access to the internet.

Data is then automatically synced once they are connected to the internet, uploading catch information directly to the data management system.

In June, fisheries officers from across the Pa Enua will attend training on the subsidy process and the use of TAILS as MMR begins to phase in these new systems.

At present, catch data from paper log sheets can result in lengthy delays, especially when sent from the outer islands to Rarotonga, and must be entered manually into the database.

In May 2016, the government of the Cook Islands and the European Union entered into a Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement (SFPA).

Within the framework of the agreement is a four-year protocol whereby $550,000 is provided annually by the European Commission for fisheries sector support.

Under the SPFA funding matrix, one of the priority objectives is to “enhance the livelihoods of artisanal fishermen and promoting the development of artisanal fisheries”.

Twelve per cent, equal to around $70,000 of the matrix budget is dedicated to the fuel subsidy item.

The sector support policy provided under the SFPA is subject to an annual review by a joint committee and a project manager within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MFEM) development cooperation division has been assigned to policy support programme.

MMR will work with Cook Islands Fishing Association as the main stakeholder.

Cook Islands Fishing Association president Don Beer says the subsidy is good news for local fishermen.

“It will go a long way in reducing fuel costs and overall operating costs.”

MMR has reviewed its catch database to estimate the trends of fuel usage to determine that available funds under the EU partnership would allow for a 25 per cent subsidy for Northern Group islands and a 10 per cent subsidy for Southern Group islands.

“When we briefed Cabinet on the fuel subsidy, we anticipated that the subsidy would cater for a minimum of 25 per cent or more. After reviewing fishing effort it became evident that we would fall short of this expectation but the ministry remains committed to pursuing further funding opportunities to expand the fuel subsidy scheme” says secretary Ben Ponia.

He says positive reviews have been received from local fishermen and they are looking for to further assistance.

Fishing association member Nimeti Nimeti of Manihiki thanked the ministry and those who made the subsidy a reality.

- MMR