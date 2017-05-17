Workshop focuses on early measures

At the workshop, members of the community provided feedback on the possible early measures by working in groups to discuss the measures they felt were most important. 17051011

Six possible early measures to improve the water quality in Muri Lagoon have been discussed at the latest Mei Te Vai Ki Te Vai Rarotonga community workshop.

Last month members of the community provided feedback on the early measures they believed were most important, and the likely impacts of those measures.

Government launched Mei Te Vai Ki Te Vai (MTVKTV) in January to improve the water quality of the lagoons in Rarotonga and Aitutaki, with a focus on addressing wastewater issues.

The project includes a comprehensive environmental monitoring and investigation programme and the design of long-term measures for improved wastewater management.

Deputy project manager Daryl Rairi says community feedback on possible early measures to address the deterioration of Muri Lagoon was a key component of the workshop held at the Muri Meeting House on April 26.

The MTVKTV project management unit (PMU) is assessing the viability of key early measures including off-site disposal of wastewater, sediment removal, management of seaweed, reducing sediment/nutrients entering the lagoon, regulating on-site wastewater treatment and regulating chemical use. Descriptions of each measure are available on the project website.

The early measures fall into three categories: preventative measures to reduce future damage to the water quality, restorative ecological measures to manage the current issues, and aesthetic measures to improve the look and feel of Muri Lagoon.

At the workshop, project manager Evan Mayson reiterated that there is no quick fix that will immediately permanently transform Muri to its original pristine state.

“There are some early measures we are working on with some of you that would result in some improvements in the short-term and we are working on getting these off the ground as soon as possible

“In terms of a long-term solution, however, it will take many years of slow improvement before we see noticeable, permanent improvement,” Mayson said.

The project team was in the early stages of exploring the feasibility, viability and appropriateness of possible early measures.

The findings from the project’s environmental investigations being carried out concurrently may also support the case for a particular measure, Mayson added.

“Those measures for which there is sufficient justification will proceed and there may be a number of alternative approaches to conducting them.”

Mayson presented an overview of the measures, rationale and considerations before community members discussed the early measures in groups along with project team members.

Reducing sediment entering the lagoon and the removal of sediment from the lagoon were two possible early measures that were widely discussed at the workshop.

Sediment removal would be a restorative ecological measure and there are a number of ways in which the removal of sediment could be undertaken in the lagoon, streams and Avana Passage.

Several considerations for sediment removal must be assessed including dredging technologies, the composition, quantity and location of sediment, environmental impact, disruption, disposal and cost.

According to the PMU, removal of sediment may also offer other benefits by removing organic matter and nutrients and increasing the depth of water so water temperatures are reduced, which may benefit marine life.

Community participation in riparian planting to protect streams in the area was also raised by the PMU as a possible early measure to address the issue of sediment entering the lagoon and to prevent erosion.

Environment Manager Dr Murray Wallis said this mitigation option was in line with the Ridge to Reef catchment management approach. The PMU is working closely with Keu Mataroa at Infrastructure Cook Islands who is leading the Ridge to Reef initiative for Muri.

An update on the project, including the key findings of the recently completed Environmental Literature Review, was also provided at the workshop by Dr Wallis.

The next community workshop will be held on May 31 to provide information on the purpose, process, issues and options of permanent wastewater infrastructure.

For more information on the upcoming workshop or the project call 28851, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or follow our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vaikitevai.

