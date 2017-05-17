Police strengthen response skills

Rangiakatu Ben was proud to receive his certifi cate from Police Commissioner Maara Tetava. 17051613

Senior police officials yesterday completed a seven-day training session aimed at strengthening the command, control and coordination of responses to situations, including crisises and disasters.

The programme provided by facilitator Geoff Whiley of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) aimed to improve skills and knowledge in managing significant incidents, right from a response situation up to a multi-agency major disaster level.

The local training provides a clearer understanding of the role of the police while working in conjunction with other key agencies in any situation, says Whiley.

“It could be a range of situations, but the aim is the better management of response with a strong focus on liaising and coordination with other agencies.”

Whiley says the focus is to establish good command, control and coordination over incidents and being able to work with the agencies as well as utilising the resources that are available in the Cook Islands to best address an incident.

The seven-day course included a certain amount of theory, plenty of scenario work, and an exercise spread over two days which focused on examining how the officers observe command, control and coordination in a particular scenario.

In this scenario, the local police training also brought together officials from Health, the Fire Service, and the Prison Service.

As a result of the training, emergency response personnel are better able to appreciate how the police manage situations, as well as build important relationships in controlling and coordinating efforts.

The emphasis on planning and adopting systems of command, control and coordination is two-fold, says Whiley.

“Training is designed to help with both implementation and embedding of the principles of management.

“That way, the value of this week’s theory and practical exercises is extended beyond a single training event into the on-going operational environment of the police.”

It was Whiley’s third visit to the Cook Islands to deliver the programme.

“We delivered initially the first time in May last year, then I did another course in August, September and then here again now.

“I expect to be continuing roughly every six months.”

Whiley says he has regular discussions with Police Commissioner Maara Tetava regarding various methods that can be used in how the Cook Islands police manage incidents.

The training programme came in advance of a regional training which will begin on Thursday.

The ADF development programme focuses on smaller nations in the Pacific. The six joining the Cook Islands in the week-long sub-regional training exercise are Tuvalu, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and Niue.

“The first course we produced has been a specific for the Cook Islands. A secondary course which will start on Thursday, will involve participants from the six other regions,” Whiley says.