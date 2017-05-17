Spreading the word on ‘little paradise’

Cook Islands Tourism Corporation representatives attended the recent Downunder Answers Travel Expo in Auckland, New Zealand, spreading the message about this country as a travel destination.

Danika Cooper and Rachel Mackey represented the main office and the Cook Islands Tourism North America at the expo held on May 4 and 5 at the Langham Hotel.

The event consisted of 10-minute one-on-one meetings with over 60 travel agents from the North American market.

Over the course of the two-day travel expo, Cooper and Mackey met with the agents and spoke about the unique qualities of the Cook Islands, how easy it is to fly non-stop from Los Angeles to Rarotonga’s lagoon-side airport, and the exciting packages our “little paradise” offers.

The proposition of the perfect itinerary combining the Cook Islands with New Zealand and Australia was a key highlight during the discussions.

A Tourism Corporation spokesman said the event was very successful, with agents requesting Cook Islands publicity material to be posted to their agencies so they can distribute these to their clients and provide training on the destination to their office colleagues.

Ten agents who attended the Downunder Answers Travel Expo got to experience Rarotonga before heading back to Los Angeles on the non-stop service from Rarotonga to Los Angeles.

From the Northern Europe, a group of 10 travel agents from Siam Travel based in the Czech Republic took in the sights and sounds of Rarotonga and Aitutaki.

“This group is a first as the Cook Islands Tourism continue to raise awareness of the country to this part of the world,” the spokesman said.

Marian Thiel the trade marketing executive for Tourism New Zealand based in Northern Europe also madae a brief visit to Rarotonga, also fitting in a day tour to Aitutaki.

Northern Europe’s Steffen Wetzel from Diamir Travel was on the island to familiarise himself with the Cook Islands products that feature in the company’s travel brochures.

From United Kingdom, Natasha Walsh of Air New Zealand who is based in London also visited Rarotonga with her brother Nick to experience the Cook Islands.

“Team Air New Zealand in London is now expected to be more equipped to share the warmth of the Cook Islands,” the spokesman said.

- Release/Melody