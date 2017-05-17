Joint venture cremation claim

The rise in the number of Cook Islanders sending their deceased loved ones back here for burial has the Cook Islands government looking at setting up a joint venture cremation service on Rarotonga, an Auckland funeral director says.

Robert Muriwai from South Auckland Funeral Services said he had been approached by the government which was worried about the increasing number of bodies being sent back to the islands.

"They are expressing a concern about the number of people going back to the Cook Islands and the huge amount of land that's taken up…they want to look at getting a cremation service over there, so we are looking at a joint venture."

Muriwai said a cremation business would cost around $200,000 and on his next trip back to Rarotonga he would meet with government to discuss the proposal in greater detail.

A story by Barbara Dreaver on New Zealand’s 1 News Now website said over the last three years there had been 98 repatriations to Rarotonga, an increase of 19 per cent.

In the three-year period to 2016, the numbers had risen by 36 per cent from 185 to 252.

Around half were to the Pacific, with the Cook Islands and Samoa taking the top two spots.

The high cost of cemetery plots in Auckland was driving an increasing number of Pacific Islands people to send their deceased loved ones to the islands for burial, the story added.

Funeral director Faapo Ligaliga of Ligaliga Funeral Services in Mangere said every year cemetery costs in Auckland were rising. The average price for a cemetery plot alone was around $5,500.

"Freightwise, it’s a lot cheaper to repatriate loved ones to the islands for burial even though there are added costs when families accompany funerals. But for most of our people they're better off to carry it out.”

Comment on the joint cremation service claim has been sought from government.

- CS/1 News Now