It’s a case of ‘play it again please, Garth’

Garth Young still plays fi ve nights a week at venues around Rarotonga. The photo was taken at the Anchorage Restaurant and Bar. 17032401

After decades of playing music at resorts around the island and after a highly successful music career in New Zealand, it takes a lot to surprise the multi-talented Garth Young.

But surprised he certainly was when he played his usual Thursday night spot at the Anchorage Restaurant in Arorangi one night recently.

“I particularly noticed one rather elderly couple who were dining just across from me and who appeared to be enjoying the music very much,” Young, 83, says.

“During the course of the evening the man came across to me and asked if I played requests and if so, would I play Paul Mauriat’s song Love Is Blue (L’Amour est Bleu) for them as they were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary that evening.

“He said that particular song held special memories for them. I proceeded to play it for them and they appeared to enjoy it.

“Later, when the couple went to leave, the wife came over to thank me and said that the song meant so much to them because they heard it played on the night they were celebrating their very first wedding anniversary at the classy Orsini’s Restaurant in Wellington, where Garth Young had played it for them.

“Absolutely stunned, I replied, ‘Well, Garth Young just played it for you again 49 years later’.

“I could hardly believe my ears and shivers ran up my spine.”

Young says Sunset Resort manager Tim Darby, a personal friend of the couple, later told him that they were absolutely “blown away” by the coincidence.

“And it made their 50th anniversary holiday in Rarotonga pretty well perfect.”

Young says he is approached by people who remember him from his Wellington days, “all the time”.

“They’re mostly oldies of course, but there are also a number of younger ones who tell me their parents used to have a collection of my records, and that they grew up hearing them played, and therefore remembered my name.”

The ever-affable Young, who is married to Maureen, still entertains five nights a week at resorts and restaurants around the island. He also teaches music.

In New Zealand, he’s revered as a hugely talented musical director and arranger. Writer Steve Braunias, who wrote a feature on him for the NZ Herald last year, says Young was to some extent “the soundtrack of New Zealand music” in the 1960s and ’70s.

- CS/GY