Tip-offs help clear burglaries

Police last week successfully cleared 34 per cent of the burglaries that have been committed on Rarotonga since February.

The crimes were solved thanks largely to tip-offs from the community, said Criminal Investigation Branch commander, Detective Inspector Areumu Ingaua

In a statement, Ingaua said two search warrants had been executed last week tying a small group of young offenders to 11 of the 32 cases which had occurred over the last four months.

“The successful clearance of these cases has again highlighted the value of the community’s help in dealing with burglaries, and how important the cooperative relationships are between the public and the police,” he said.

“The searches uncovered evidence to support charges in court, and investigations are continuing into the remaining number of cases.

“Three young men above the age of 16 were remanded into custody pending a further court appearance. Two other young persons under the age of 16 and are subject to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Committee process.”

- Release