Just Play brings fun activities to villages

Children take part in rugby during the Just Play Village Festival on Wednesday last week at Nikao Field. 17051024

Sunny weather on Wednesday last week brought just under 80 children to the Nikao Field, to participate in the fourth Village Festival for this year organised by the Just Play programme.

Children were enthralled to try the various activities on offer while many parents gathered to watch their kids try their hand in athletics, rugby, cricket, badminton, gymnastics and football.

The key message for the day “respect’’ highlighted the importance of educating the children on the subject of gender and equality empowerment for women and girls.

The aim is to help our children to grow up to be caring, thoughtful and socially conscious people. Part of this means raising them to believe in and stand up for gender equality.

Village Festivals are an opportunity to come together, in their community, have fun and experience a variety of activities where they also learn important social messages.

“It was a pleasure to see the increased interest in the village of Nikao, with many new faces and also the support from parents,” Just Play project manager Michelle Paiti said.

“Well done to all the children that got involved in this sporting and educational experience.”

Following the success of the event, Paiti plans to host another fun day out for the kids in two weeks, at the Matavera school field following the cancelation of the last village festival at that venue due to heavy rain.

More information will be released in the coming days.

- CIFA Media