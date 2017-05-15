Global vibe enriches Red Cross gala event

Prime minister Henry Puna and wife Akaiti (centre) with Tuaine Marsters (right) and Manihiki Red Cross branch member Kathy Williams (left) enjoying the night at the Red Cross gala. 17051421 PHOTO BY CREATORS HYPE

The world came to The Islander Hotel in Nikao on Saturday night for the annual Cook Islands Red Cross charity gala in what was a colourful night of giving and sharing with the local humanitarian Society.

Scottish kilts, traditional Tongan and Indonesian attire, Mexican hats, a turban and ei katu were some of the highlights this year’s international gala theme of “We are the world – Everywhere for Everyone.”

This year’s international theme was an opportunity for the society to create an event that would embrace the diversity of the world we live in.

“We applaud those of you who have joined us in dressing to represent other countries as we celebrate those different cultures and our shared humanity and concern for the sick, the vulnerable and those in need across the globe,” commented Cook Islands Red Cross Society secretary general Fine Tuitupou-Arnold.

Funds raised from ticket sales to the gala and from auctions and raffles sales on the night will go towards the essential humanitarian works and activities run by the local society in the areas of disaster preparedness, disaster response and recovery, training our people in First Aid, running the country’s blood donor recruitment and works in community based health.

In her opening address, society secretary general Fine Tuitupou-Arnold said was overwhelmed by the many sponsors and supporters of the event.

“Although we do have limited resources, we try to identify and fill gaps – areas in which government and communities may not have the expertise and resources needed.”

“Your contribution tonight will also support our core operations and branch development and fund the many other programmes we want to run in the outer islands.”

The gala was hailed a “spectacular’’ success with guests and corporate sponsors enjoying a night of networking and pulsating island dance show by the talented Akirata dance group.

Cook Islands Red Cross Society board members, staff and volunteers would like to take this opportunity to thank our supporters and sponsors including platinum sponsor Bank of the Cook Islands for your continued support, gold sponsor Pacific Resort and Pacific Resort Aitutaki who sponsored a 5-night getaway to Pacific Resort Aitutaki.

Meitaki maata to silver sponsor BSP and supporting sponsors Bergman and Sons, The Bond Store, Hori Signs, CITC and Captain Tamas Cruises.

Thank you also to all those who bought spin a wheel tickets on the night and made donations to the local Society to help us deliver humanitarian focussed activities in our community.

Red Cross would also like to say meitaki maata to Rohan Ellis and the team at The Island Hotel for all the hard work in the background including providing a stunning buffet meal that added to the night’s huge success.

Meitaki also to professional photographers Jaiah Arai and Marco Pouao of Creators Hype for capturing the night’s magic through your stunning images featured.

“On behalf of the members of the Society, the governing board, staff and volunteers – I would like to thank you and the people of the Cook Islands for your continued support and commitment.”

- CIRC