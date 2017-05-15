Apii Nikao rebuild starts at last

Senior school girls dance in front of their fellow students and special guests at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Apii Nikao on Friday. 17051239

The staff and students of Apii Nikao, along with Project Co-ordinating Committee and the Project Management Unit, held a Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony on Friday last week.

After four years of negotiations, commitments and perseverance, funding for the school rebuild was confirmed in October last year as a grant from the government of the People’s Republic of China.

The grant agreement stipulated that the Chinese government would choose a Chinese design company and a contractor for the rebuild.

In 2015, Apii Nikao was formed through the merging of Avatea Primary School and Nikao Maori School after an arson attack burnt school classrooms down in 2013.

The ceremony represented the beginning of construction of a new school for Apii Nikao.

School Principal Elizabeth Kapi said the implementation of the Apii Nikao rebuild project has been a long process.

“For the sake of our children, a quality school is the ultimate goal,” she said.

Kapi said the school is looking forward to the coming months as the project gets underway.

“We are willing to put up with the construction noise, more stress and sleepless nights because this simply means our new school is within our reach.”

Kapi acknowledged that the wonderful gift from the People’s Republic of China will definitely play a role to the education of the children, staff, community and nation as a whole.

“On behalf of our students, staff, parents, teachers and Apii Nikao school community I would like to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the People’s Republic of China,” she said.

Kapi said the school development could not have come at a better time as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the financial relationship between the Cook Islands and China.

“Your assistance with this project is a testament to the genuine endurable relationship we have which will further strengthen,” she said.

Prime minister Henry Puna spoke about the ceremony also representing the realisation of a dream.

“This project was a dream that was birthed out of arson tragedy and for every tragedy there is always a silver lining.

“It was an opportunity and a challenge to create something better for the future,” he said.

Puna said they want to ensure that Apii Nikao is a quality school, and will set the standard for future primary school developments in the Cook Islands.

Puna also took the opportunity to thank all the engineers, architects and local people who put their brains together to come up with the school design.

“Above all, I would like to thank the People’s Republic of China who I cannot thank enough for their patience and generosity on agreeing to our various demands.”

Puna said he would also like to acknowledge what he thought was the senior students of Apii Nikao – the Chinese construction team wearing blue.

“These are the men that will be building our new school.

“I think we will have to change the colour of their uniform. Green it is boys. Can somebody offer to dye their uniforms?” he joked.

The People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Wang Lutong said the rebuild is not only a construction but also a symbol of friendship and understanding.

“We are committed because we want to be a part of something that can make a meaningful difference for you,” he said.

Lutong said as they celebrate the ground breaking ceremony, they are also celebrating the things that bind the Cook Islands and Chinese people together.