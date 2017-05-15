Sunnies after cataracts op

Members of the Cook Islands Breast Cancer Foundation and the Hospital Comforts organisation were happy to be able to hand over the sunglasses last week. 17051258

Every year Hospital Comforts sponsor the sunglasses for recovering cataract patients during the annual eye doctors visits. This is just one of the projects that is unique to Hospital Comforts – one intervention that adds comfort to patients.

For the first time, this year the Cook Islands Breast Cancer Foundation is assisting Hospital Comforts, a fellow by sharing the cost of the sunglasses that have been distributed. The glasses are CIBCF branded ones and form part of their collateral sold to raise funds during their annual appeal.

“When Julie Bateman phoned asking if Hospital Comforts could purchase 100 pairs of sunglasses, I was curious to know what she was going to do them. Once she told me, it made perfect sense for the Foundation to help. Fortunately, the rest of the committee also agreed” said CIBCF president Jaewynn McKay.

Hospital Comforts treasurer Julie Bateman was grateful for the support “Great that 2 NGOs could work together sharing the cost of the glasses so most of the cataract patients could receive a pair, free of charge.”

Members of the Hospital Comforts Committee have been going to the hospital daily these past two weeks distributing the sunglasses to cataract patients.

Between 75 and 100 people will have had cataract operations by the end of this week.

The Hospital Comforts Committee has been donating sunglasses for many years. In some instances, the visiting optometrists, technicians and surgeons have also contributed to the pool of sunglasses so too have tourists and locals.

- Jaewynn McKay