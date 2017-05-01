Veteran and retired police show they’re still on the ball...

On a sun-soaked afternoon a crowd of over 150 gathered at the Rarotonga Bowling club greens on ANZAC Day afternoon last week.

A total of 28 mixed fours teams were registered to play. The tournament was organised by the Retired Police and Veterans Association as a fund raiser for the organisation with the blessing of the Rarotonga Bowling Association President and Board.

There were only two weeks to plan the tournament, but the outcome was overwhelmingly successful beyond expectations.

After participating in the Dawn Parade for the ANZAC Day, retired police members and veterans made their way to the bowling greens in Tutakimoa from 1pm in the afternoon.

A commentator called it the “thriller in Tuatkimoa!”

“The mixed fours teams also competed for the best dressed and most eye-catching outfits and it turned out to be a great mix,” an association spokesman said. “Five dollar curried chicken and rice plates fed the hungry. It was a sweltering afternoon so there were glasses of cold beer or wine to soothe the day away. “There was laughter, jokes, yells and play all afternoon. Mixed four players were so determined to win that they stuck to drinking cold water until the end of their games.

“Fundraising was in full gear as the games were played. The spin the wheel baton raffles rewarded each winner with a carton of frozen chicken for each win. “In the kitchen, volunteer bowling mamas were flat out cooking, roasting and dishing out food.

“They were assisted by Papa Dan Kamana, Police Recruit Wing. Late in the afternoon, Paara Pitomaki provided the music to farewell the setting sun and welcome the cool evening breeze,” the spokesman said.

The last game was the corner-to-corner which went on for over an hour. The winners of the mixed four tournament were: Vans Team 1, The Outlaws 2, the Purea family 3,and the Pita Totoo team 4. The best dressed team were first equals, Vans and the Convicts, Eke’s Team won the bonus extras.

“Overall it was a tremendous success, the spokesman said.

“The best news of all came from the decision of the Rarotonga Bowling Club president George Paniani and his board, that this event will now be a permanent fixture of future Anzac Day commemorations.

“For the Retired Police and Veterans Association it was a gift from heaven. We have made profits beyond our expectations and our bank account shot up notches never before reached!

“The association thanks all the sponsors and members of the Rarotonga Bowling Family for embracing us, welcoming us and giving us a sense of belonging. This is the beginning of an oasis of friendship between both organisations.”

Funds collected by the RP and Vets Association will go towards helping the rehabilitation of sick members, buying wheelchairs and walking aids, visiting them in homes or hospital, funeral cost contributions and helping members and their husbands or wives to deal with unforeseen circumstances.

“Our organisation welcomes retired customs, fire, prison officers and other military and law enforcement agencies,” the spokesman said.

“We will introduce our first “Last Saturday of the month” social evenings at the RSA on May 27.

All will be welcome and we will advertise in the media before the event.”

- Cook Islands Retired Police and Veterans Association.