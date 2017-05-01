Security seminar proves handy for those in the industry

The inaugural CITTI-mentored security training seminar, organised in conjunction with the Ministry of Cultural Development was held at the national auditorium over March and April.

The training was provided with the aim of improving the professional standards of Ministry of Cultural Development security staff and was held at the National Auditorium.

Day one covered the fundamentals of "entry and exit control". It included reference to Cook Island legislation including the Sale of Liquor Act; Tobacco Product Control Act 1991-1992; Crimes Act 1969 and the Employment Relations Act 2012, together with the New Zealand equivalent legislation.

Other issues discussed included authority to enforce; identity and authority documents; health and safety, procedures for entry and exit, searching people and property and seeking assistance.

Day Two was held on March 29 when the topic was crowd control. Participants discussed issues including crowd control skills, legal authority, the role and responsibilities of security staff, screening for intoxication, and risk management.

Day three was held three weeks later on April 19, when the final topic discussion was

conflict management.

Discussions included the definition of conflict, the authority of security officers, recognising signs of conflict and the “assault cycle”. This included information about attitudes and behaviours; actions that can be taken to de-escalate conflict; and appropriate actions when managing a conflict situation.

“As a participant in this inaugural Security Training Seminar, together with around 24 others, including some women, I thought CITTI director Caroline Medway- Smith, and our two tutors Oscar Tapoki and Johnny Hosking did a superb job,” said one participant.

“The team leader was Mata Vavia, and the camaraderie and interest shown by participants was refreshing. The commitment and focussed observations from all were also.

“And two of our more experienced and long-serving ‘security statesmen,’ Joe Ngatae and Tom Annas, were there with words of wisdom that have resulted from their experiences. “Thanks to Culture secretary Anthony Turua and CITTI director Caroline Medway-Smith, and their staff who made the seminar possible.” - Papa Williams