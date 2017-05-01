Marine research centre powered by solar

TransNET solar engineer Tim Earl with AMRC manager Senior Fisheries Offi cer Richard Story on the roof where the solar panels have been installed at the MMR Aitutaki hatchery. 17042818

The Ministry of Marine Resources’ Aitutaki Marine Research Centre (AMRC) has received a generous donation of a solar system set-up from TransNet NZ.

The fully installed system, worth around $20,000, will help improve power efficiency and reduce costs to the centre and its giant clam (pa’ua) hatchery.

TransNet managing director and owner Spencer Winn was on holiday in Aitutaki and visited the marine resources hatchery last year.

He said he wanted to help the centre and after witnessing the spawning of the giant clam in progress, he was impressed with the work that the AMRC was undertaking in re-stocking pa’ua in the lagoon and enhancing tour operator’s snorkelling areas.

The solar unit powers a salt water pump which delivers salt water from the lagoon to the hatchery tanks.

This will improve the survival rate of the clams and also reduce the electrical cost for the hatchery.

Senior Fisheries Officer and AMRC manager Richard Story says the new system also makes it possible for the hatchery to grow other marine life, such as fish.

The solar unit was installed this month by TransNet solar engineer Tim Earl and MMR Fisheries Officer Joe Kaukura.

The installation process took a week to complete and now the system means AMRC is independent of the power grid and operates when there is 70 per cent and higher sunlight strength.

Story says because the system does not have storage batteries the pump delivers about 200-300 litres of water a minute to the hatchery at full strength.

“Since the hatchery does not need this amount of water at all times, two 6000 litre tanks are filled while the pump is running at capacity, and when the pump stops, the gravity tanks take over with the continuity of salt water delivery to the clam tanks,” says Story.

Inshore Fisheries & Aquaculture director Koroa Raumea says MMR would like to thank TransNet and its owner Spencer Winn for the donation and Tim Earl for the installation.

“This kind donation from TrustNet is much appreciated by the ministry.

This will further improve the research work (clam spawning) we are currently undertaking. This is a valued contribution and a positive step in the use of renewable energy sources,” said Raumea.

- Release