TAU on a charge to power vehicles

In a bid to better understand the charging needs of electric vehicle owners on Rarotonga, Te Aponga Uira (TAU) will on Wednesday launch a test project on the island.

From midday on May 3, TAU will open a charging station in the carpark at its the main office in Tutakimoa.

After noting the increase in electric vehicles on the roads of Rarotonga over the past year TAU is looking at charging stations on its network.

Electric vehicles perform the same job as a normal vehicle, however people who own them use electricity to power their vehicles instead of using fossil fuels; petrol and diesel.

While a traditional car owner will drive up to one of the many dedicated petrol stations around the island, an elect vehicle owner at present can only charge their vehicle on their own premises by plugging their car into an adapter and into a home wall socket.

On full charge an electric vehicle can travel around 130kms, or about four times around Rarotonga.

TAU says there will be times when owners will need to top up their battery when out and about on the road and to help them the company is examining how charging stations may work.

This test project will help TAU understand better the electric vehicle market on Rarotonga and the charging needs of owners.

An electric Nissan Leaf takes 24kwh to fully charge and plugged into a home connection or standard charger that takes between four and six hours.

When plugged into a fast charger the time drops to around 20 minutes.

TAU intends to collect information and build relationships with owners that will help dictate the best standards as well as fast chargers around Rarotonga at the most sensible locations.

From next week onwards, vehicle owners will be welcome to register to recharge their machines at the station during opening hours, weekdays 9am to 3pm.

To start the test project, upon registering, owners will receive a starter pack including complimentary EV signed merchandise and taken through the process of how to use the charger by TAU staff. Given this is a test project, electric vehicle owners will also enjoy charging at no cost for a trial period - initially set for two months.

During this trial period TAU says it will be taking on board feedback from customers and developing customer-focused solutions that may mean trialling different ways customers may charge during this period.

There are around 20 fully electric vehicles on Rarotonga at present and this number is expected to grow as theybecome more affordable to purchase, and as customer confidence and understanding of such technologies improves.

Local motor vehicle wholesalers are looking into this market and one has retailed the mainstream Nissan Leaf.

TAU recognises the opportunity in this new wave in the vehicle market and aims to assist the consumer in their decisions by providing charging options; powering the future.

To find out more about the opening of the electric vehicle charging station and registering your vehicle, check TAU out online via www.teaponga.com or phone TAU Customer Services on 20-054.

