Answers sought on mystery rock

Gerald McCormack examines the four long U-shaped grooves looking upward to the east. The right groove is about 270cm long, 16cm wide and 10cm deep in its mid-section. The three short grooves are on the upper right area. 17043011

Natural Heritage Trust director Gerald McCormack is seeking the answer to a mystery – and he is appealing to CI News readers for help.

“There is a heavily grooved rock at the base of Maungatea Bluff behind Avarua. In over 35 years of hiking in the mountains I have never seen any similar rock and I hope your readers can shed some light on its history,” McCormack says.

“The very hard basaltic rock is about 250cm wide north-south, 270cm long east-west, and about a metre thick. It lies on a rock and soil slope and its upper surface slopes downward to the west at about 30°, making it difficult to walk over. At the top east end the rock is 20 to 40cm above the soil while the west end is about a metre above the ground.

On the northern half of the topside there are four long parallel grooves running the full length of the rock. In cross section these grooves have a rather uniform width of 16-19cm.

“For most of their lengths they have a near straight bottom, while the depths are greatest in the mid-section because of the slightly convex surface of the rock. The deepest sections vary from seven to 15cm and the sides are mainly near vertical.”

McCormack says the topside continues in the upper southeast sector which has three grooves to 70cm in length and 16-18cm wide.

“These shallow grooves are 4-8cm deep; they each have a low longitudinal ridge about 1cm high. The ridge makes each cross-section a round-bottomed “W”.

Between the three short W-grooves and the four long U-grooves there is a short U-groove only 3cm deep.

As though having the surface of the rock covered with long parallel flat-bottomed grooves was not enough there is an unusual hole on the north face of the rock.

“This small rectangular hole is about 24cm long and 12cm wide. The 2cm high sides of the hole are remarkably straight and vertical. Within the hole the jagged surface of different type of rock has been exposed by removing the surface rock, which is a hard basalt with a uniform sand-like composition.”

McCormack says he doesn’t know how the grooves formed, although he favours man-made over natural processes.

“However, if they were made by people rubbing something up-and-down millions of times, what were they rubbing?

“For the hole, I think definitely man-made, but for what purpose? I am reasonably confident that neither the grooves nor the hole were made by Martians!”

McCormack would be grateful to hear from anyone who knows something about the grooves on this rock and, quite separately, information about the rectangular hole on the north face.

Please email explanations to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

- Release