Children love their holiday programme

A group shot of all the young children and YWAM volunteers. 17042813

Youth with a Mission (YWAM) base was booming with fun and excitement this week during the three-day children’s holiday programme.

There was much joy and laughter, with over 60 youngsters registered.

The holiday programme has been running for seven years and never fails to draw a large number of youngsters. YWAM representatives say the purpose of the programme is to introduce the children to God and keep them entertained and out of trouble over the holidays.

YWAM director Kate Moala said the programme was a great way for the children to come out of their shell and enjoy each other’s company.

“We aim for a safe environment where the children can feel comfortable to be themselves.”

The theme for this programme was about “outer space”.

“We have been talking to the children about God’s creation and how amazing and creative he is,” Moala said.

A regular attender Easter Miller from Apii Te Uki Ou said she enjoyed her holidays because it meant enjoying the YWAM programme.

“I love learning more about God and I enjoyed learning more about how big God’s creation is.

“The games have been lots of fun and we even get to learn more about space through playing,” Miller said.

Another Apii Nikao student said he loved the holiday programme because he got to meet new people and make new friends.

“I like all the games and crafts we played and that we even get to learn about God too. God means everything to me and he is my father,” he said.

Ten year-old Romane Safotu said her favourite day of the programme was when they played water games.

“It was so much fun, we also got to look at photos of some really cool galaxies that looked like they were eyes. I thought that it was God watching over us,” Safotu said.

Moala said the programme was filled with lots of fun and energy and the children always had a blast of a time.

“On the first day, the children are quite shy but by the last day they are all begging for more and more.

“They all wanted to come back next week when school is on,” Moala said, laughing.