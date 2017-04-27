Autism Awareness month set to close

Tony Fe’ao with the winners of the “best dressed” section at Te Uki Ou’s “Wear Blue For Autism” day. 17042619

Autism awareness month is set to close tomorrow with one final event in a bid to raise awareness and lift stigmas surrounding Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Autism Cook Islands (ACI) will hold a “Light it up Blue” family evening at the Punanga Nui Markets tomorrow, April 28 from 6-8pm.

The organisation dedicated the month of April to creating awareness and understanding of autism.

The awareness programme began on Friday March 31 with the “Wear Blue for Autism Awareness” event taking place in schools and businesses on Rarotonga and the Pa Enua.

ACI members also visited schools offering presentations and information regarding the disorder.

As well as talking about autism they offered advice to teachers and students on how to help or communicate with people with autism.

The organisation recognises that many people do not understand Autism Spectrum Disorder and they are hoping that following the awareness month, people in the Cook Islands will have a much better understanding of it.

Through a partnership with Ministry of Education, ACI was able provided pens and pencils to school children on Rarotonga, whilst also selling t-shirts and wrist bands in support of Autism Awareness Month.

The “Light It Up Blue” evening will wrap up the ACI awareness campaign.

The evening is open to the public, and a variety of foods, sweets and drinks will be on sale. All funds raised on the night will go towards future ACI awareness initiatives.

With help from the Rotaract Club, ACI will organise games and activities that include concepts children with autism find difficult.

Communication, processing, social interaction and sensory issues are the four development areas children on the autism spectrum struggle strongly with. ACI hope the games will help those who take part to further understand the complex disorder.

ACI will also announce the winners of the Autism Awareness colouring competitions which have run in Rarotonga schools during April.

Prizes for the colouring competition and on the night have been donated by Super Brown, Vonnias, Bluesky Pacific Ltd, Triad Petrol Tutakimoa, Captain Tama’s Lagoon Cruizes and the Empire Theatre.

Sausage sizzles were generously sponsored by Prime Foods and Avarua Bakery.

Autism Cook Islands invite all who are interested, to attend the event and partake in the worthwhile cause.

“Let’s light it up blue together for Autism awareness.” an ACI spokesperson said.