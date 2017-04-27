Dance skills on show

Nikola Christian pictured during her performance during last year’s Dancer of the Year contest. PHOTOS: Ministry of Cultural Development. 17042614

The Ministry of Cultural Development will stage their annual Dancer of the Year competitions starting tonight (Thursday) at the National Auditorium.

“Following on the back of a very successful Schools Cultural Festival held on April 11 and 12, dancers from the various primary and secondary schools on Rarotonga have decided to venture further into individual competitions like junior, intermediate and senior categories,” said event spokesperson Janette Browne

Browne says she is happy to see the enthusiasm and passion exhibited by young children for their Cook Islands culture.

“I am always amazed at the skills and talents of our children at such a young age. I also love the fact that we will see the emergence of new dancers who are unfazed at competing alongside some experienced dancers.

“The young ones have been rehearsing intensively these past few days on top of costume preparations.”

The Ministry of Cultural Development was happy to see a strong contingent from the island of Aitutaki in both the female and male sections, Browne said.

Sponsored by Air Rarotonga, a total of seven dancers and 12 committee members (including parents) arrived on Rarotonga on Thursday of last week.

The team is led by Cultural Officer Mereana Bishop and has the full support of Aitutaki mayor Teupo’o Bishop and the island council.

Mereana Bishop said Aitutaki’s participation was always intended and planning for the event actually began in November last year.

“We’d like to show the Cook Islands people that our Aitutaki children are equally as talented as their Rarotonga counterparts. We want to give them the same cultural experience.”

She thanked major sponsor Air Rarotonga for their continued support and the Ministry of Cultural Development for including the Aitutaki team in the competition.

Tickets for the show cost $5.00 for adults 12yrs and over and $2.00 for children under 12. Children under two are free. Reserved seating is only available to sponsors and VIP guests. A bonus will be the launch of the schools’ cultural DVDs on the night.

For more information, contact organising committee chairperson Lotiola Mateariki on 76-673, or the Ministry of Culture, 20-725/ext 8614.

The ministry thanks major junior and intermediate competition sponsor the Cook Islands Motor Centre and various other supporting sponsors.

- Release/CS