More partnership deals likely

The Pacific is likely to see more teamwork involving China such as the Chinese-New Zealand partnership to pipe water around Rarotonga.

An expert on China’s foreign aid programme, Denghua Zhang, told Radio News that the Te Mato Vai project in the Cook Islands was helping China learn about aid delivery and monitoring.

According to his research, about four per cent of China’s total aid spend goes to Oceania, most of that in soft loans for new roads and other infrastructure.

Zhang said China was increasingly teaming up with traditional donor countries and agencies like the UN Development Programme and it saw the Pacific as a good testing ground for such co-operation.

“To me that is being small but being smart.”

Zhang said when working with other partners to deliver aid to the region, China would likely focus on “less sensitive” sectors such as agriculture, public health and climate change.

- RNZ