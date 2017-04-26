Investiture has plenty of support

A pig is brought on to the marae as a vital part of the ceremony in which the person being invested must bite the beheaded animal’s right ear (kakati i te taringa katau). 17042027

Ngati Vaikai, friends and relations came together to witness the akamarokura'anga (investiture) of Vaikai Mataiapo Tutara last Wednesday afternoon.

Sonny Daniel became the new Vaikai Mataiapo supported by his six Ui Rangatira at a ceremony held at Porotaka Marae in Turangi. Their title names are: Teamaru-Ariki, Utariki, Manatu, Tatia, Tekaara and Tupaitoa.

The ceremony had all the traditional elements of an investiture: a welcome speech by Mann Short, opening pure by the orometua and the akarakei'anga by the Ui Rangatira.

Then it was time for the ceremonial biting of the ear of the pig which had been closely guarded by several warriors, before the new Vaikai Mataiapo sat on his stone seat to be anointed by the orometua.

Teamaru-Ariki Rangatira (Michael Tekaara Short) came forward to deliver a spirited rendition of the Vaikai pe'e.

Close family members later confided that family patriarch, Papa Tangaroa Teamaru had tutored Michael in the art of the pe'e.

The genealogy that links the new Mataiapo to previous ancestral titleholders was recited by Nana Short, Sonny’s elder sister.

The MC then announced that the new Mataiapo and his entourage were to unveil a new sign to the inland road, next to Porotaka, which is now named Ngati Vaikai Rd.

The families were delighted with this turn of events, especially as the entire proceedings were very much a family affair with spouses, children, siblings and close family of the Mataiapo and Ui Rangatira taking supporting roles throughout the proceedings.

At the end of the ceremony everyone was invited to come forward to congratulate the new Mataiapo and his Ui Rangatira before collecting a raurau of food to eat there or take home.

All agreed that the investiture was befitting that of one of the most prestigious Mataiapo titles on the island.

Sonny's parents are Dr Roro Daniel and the late Akaiti, daughter of Sir Apenera and Lady Short (Maui Cowan). His maternal great grandparents are Charlie Tau Cowan and Nuka Parapu who lived in the limestone house on Porotaka.

Immediate predecessors to the title are his aunt Kura Bullen, great aunt Ami Whitaker and grand-uncle Paora Kainuku.

In 1950 great-grandma Nuka Parapu Cowan inherited the tittle from the eldest brother, Vaikai Tamoko Kainuku. The latter became the Mataiapo when he was only 15 years old in 1899. Before The title was held by his father, Parapu Kainuku from his father Manatu Vaikai.

The title came to Manatu after his elder brother Tapurau died. Their father Teamaru-Ariki was the previous Vaikai.

The title is an ancient one that reaches back into the mists of time.

- Noeline Browne