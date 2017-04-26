Second lagoon workshop set for today

The second Mei Te Vai Ki Te Vai community workshop in Rarotonga will be held this evening to provide an update on the project and discuss measures being considered to help manage the water quality issues of Muri Lagoon.

Muri resident and member of the Muri Lagoon Action Group, Mii Kauvai, says the first community workshop, held in February, shared valuable information and provided a forum to discuss issues and concerns and she urges others to get involved.

“The ultimate goal is to improve the health of our lagoon for our people. It is our people that need to be involved – Mei Te Vai Ki Te Vai is a project for everyone. The lagoon is a priority. It is important for tourism, but also for our community as a whole. I believe we all need to play our part. Everyone needs to be aware of this project and invest some time in being better informed. If we know what’s happening, we can all work together to find solutions.”

Kauvai also emphasised that recent events have not diminished the urgency of addressing water quality issues in the lagoon.

“We saw a recent die-off of seaweed in Muri Lagoon and this was Mother Nature at work. However, we know that this was a temporary reprieve. We still have a lot of work to do and we have to keep going.”

The upcoming workshop will provide an opportunity to discuss the outcomes of the comprehensive environmental literature review that began in February. The review has revealed that further investigation is required to understand the factors contributing to the water quality of the Lagoon and the dynamics of nutrients and sediments in the catchment area. This information is critical to the development of the optimal technical solution.

In addition to long-term measures, the Project Management Unit is looking at early measures to manage issues in the short-term. Early action being investigated includes preventative, restorative ecological and aesthetic measures. Possible measures include sediment removal and the management of seaweed. These options and associated considerations will be discussed at the workshop.

Te Ipukarea Society’s technical director, Kelvin Passfield, has a particular interest in the project and agrees with the whole-of-community approach to addressing the issues with Muri Lagoon.

“It’s not going to be a quick solution, but everyone has to do something. We have been raising awareness about the Muri Lagoon issues and waste management is a key area of focus for us.”

The workshop will be held at 6pm this evening at the Muri meeting house on the corner of Ara Tapu Road and Nukupure Drive.

A project website and Facebook page were launched earlier this month and regular news updates are being distributed via email and in shops in Muri. To subscribe to news updates visit www.vaikitevai.com/subscribe

