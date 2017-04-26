College project going well

This photograph, taken from a drone, was supplied by Land Holdings Ltd. It gives a bird’s eye view of work on the Tereora College project and provides a very diff erent perspective on the crane being used on the project site. 17042420

Local contractors, Land Holdings Ltd, continue to make headway on the Tereora College project over Easter weekend, safe in the knowledge that key construction materials for the advancement of the project were on hand.

The Stahlton’s Rib and In-fill flooring system has arrived, initiating work on the first floor of the Technologies building. Structural steel has also arrived and is being stored at the BCI Stadium until it is ready to be placed.

The flooring system is a renowned economical alternative to timber floors. It has been used in residential and commercial projects throughout New Zealand since the 1960s.

It features pre-stressed concrete ribs and permanent formwork topped with concrete. This lightweight and versatile flooring system was installed at the Technologies building the week before last, allowing contractors to begin pouring the concrete topping.

Completion of the first floor is expected to be reached by the end of the week. In the meantime, other building works are progressing well. 80 per cent of the ground floor slab and 50 per cent of the exterior block work is complete.

Once the first floor is secured, all supporting formwork will be removed and construction will continue. Around 80 per cent of the ground floor slab and 60 per cent of the exterior block work at the Student Research and Administration building is also complete.

Installation of the imported flooring system will begin as soon as the perimeter beam has been completed. Until then, installation of electrical and plumbing services, and construction of supporting formwork for the first floor, will continue.

All precast beams have been landed and all precast panels have been fabricated. A number of precast panels have been mounted at the Seminar room and more will be put into place in the coming weeks.

Other key structural elements such as galvanised purlins and roofing material are set to arrive next month. Locally manufactured steel benches are also scheduled to be complete by July. The prototype of the steel benches, which will be fitted into the Technology room, was approved by the contractor and design team earlier this month. With essential materials now on site, the construction programme is expected to remain on schedule for handover before the start of the 2018 academic year.

Anyone wishing to follow progress more closely can do so by visiting the project Facebook page (facebook.com/TeCRP) for regular updates.

- Release