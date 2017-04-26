Hospitality stars’ skills rewarded

Young Sommelier of the Year Franco Barquin (second from right) with joint runners-up Deena Paiti (second from left) and Vero Mahia. With them are Phillip Nordt, Trisha Barton and Rohan Ellis. 17042112

There was a huge celebration of food, drink and hospitality skills recently on Rarotonga.

Three major competitions were run and after tough tests the best young chefs, sommeliers, “mixologists”, baristas and service people were chosen.

Under the auspices of the Cook Islands Chefs Association, the Cook Island Tertiary Training Institute and in conjunction with La Chaine des Rotisseurs, the young stars of the hospitality industry showed off their talents.

La Chaine des Rotisseurs is a prestigious international gastronomic association established in more than 80 countries.

Each year a young chef competes to represent their country and joins the other nations’ best to find the world’s top young chef. This September the competition will be in Perth, Australia.

This month the winner and gold medallist of the Cook Islands’ Young Chef of the Nation was Tua Tariau, from On The Beach at Manuia Beach Resort.

The runner up and silver medallist was Arana Edwards of the Pacific Resort.

Jushneel Prassad from the Edgewater Resort was third.

A certificate of participation went to Juita Loki of The Islander Hotel.

Also in the La Chaine des Rotisseurs lineup was the search for the Young Sommelier of the Year.

The winner of the gold medal was Franco Barquin of the Pacific Resort.

And this year there was a tie for second place with equal silver medals going to Deena Paiti, from The Islander Hotel, and Vero Mahia from On the Beach at Manuia Beach Resort.

In the Salon Culinaire 2017 competition the major results saw Julian Zemen (owner of Salt Films) become the Cook Islands Coffee Company Barista Champion.

The CITC Liquor Service Person of the Year was Ovini Ioane (Muri Beach Club Hotel), while the PACPRO NZ Mixologist of the Year was Junior Kuraariki (Rehab).

The head chef of The Islander Hotel, Simi Ravuceva, was chosen as Culinary Champion of the Year.

A Special Award Junior Culinary Champion went to Kaden Phillips (11 years old from Apii Te Uki Ou).

The largest medal haul was handed to Scott Karaiti (13 years, Tereora College) who won top medals for his Celebration Cake, Fruit/vegetable sculpture, Cold Dessert, Island Kaikai Magic Box, Beverage Making, Best Rukau, Best Mayonnaise and best Ika Mata.