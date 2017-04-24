Parade and service combined this year

Tomorrow’s Anzac Day commemoration on Rarotonga will follow a different format than usual.

Because so many people are expected to attend the event, the dawn service and the civil service will be combined.

“With such a large number of attendees this year, the responsibility of moving over 300 people from one location to the next in a timely manner is far too difficult,” Cook Islands Returned Services Association (RSA) president Henry Wichman said.

The dawn parade will have aspects of the civil service woven through it and will be conducted both in Cook Island Maori and English. Master of ceremonies will be Charlie Rani.

The event will include speeches and the reading of the Ode, followed by the laying of wreaths on the cenotaph.

Those taking part in the parade will assemble at 5.30am at the eastern side of the Ministry of Justice building (courthouse). The march to the Cenotaph will begin at 5.50am.

Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, chief of the Royal New Zealand Air Force, will be guest speaker and his address will be followed by a tribute to the Anzacs by Utia Raiatea.

Queens Representative Tom Marsters, Finance minister Mark Brown, House of Ariki president Tou Travel Ariki, Police Commissioner Maara Tetava and New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall will be among VIP guests at the event.

Members of the Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force, Cook Islands Police Service, South East Asian Veterans Association, 28th Maori battalions, Cook Islands RSA and the Aotearoa Society will lay wreaths during the service.

The Cook Islands Girls and Boys Brigade will also take a prominent part in the programme, delivering the Ode in both Cook Island Maori and English.

In New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific, Anzac Day is a day of remembrance for those who gave their lives during wars fought in the 20th century.

The day originated from the time the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) first landed in Gallipoli, Turkey, in 1915, Gallipoli cost the Allies 141 000 casualties, of whom more than 44 000 died. Of the dead, 8709 were Australians and 2701 were New Zealanders. All present and former servicemen and women, including visiting ex-service personnel are invited to attend the 102nd Anzac dawn service and medals are to be worn. - SO

Puna, Brown go travelling

Prime Minister Henry Puna and finance minister Mark Brown will be out of the country this week on official engagements.

Puna is in Tonga to attend a climate change conference this week. He is expected to return on Friday.

Brown will leave for Bangkok tomorrow on an official tour followed by a visit to Japan where he will attend the 50th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Yokohama.

Last week, Health minister Nandi Glassie was in Geneva, attending a week-long meeting to pledge new commitments to control and eliminate neglected tropical diseases.

The five-day meeting coincided with the launch of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) fourth report on NTDs.