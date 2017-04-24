Tourists satisfied with visit

Visits to Cook Islands churches on Sunday were among the highest rating cultural interactions for visitors who took part in the\ Cook Islands International Visitor Survey. 17042325

The Cook Islands has been declared one of the most satisfying destinations for tourists in the South Pacific region, with research showing 95 per cent of visitors are satisfied with their visit.

The Cook Islands International Visitor Survey report for the final quarter of last year shows the local tourism industry performing well.

The report, prepared by the New Zealand Tourism Research Institute and the Auckland University of Technology, showed visitor satisfaction levels and the desire for return visits remained very high.

Visitor yield also remained strong over the mid-2015 to mid-2016 period, largely accounted for by increased levels of expenditure on accommodation.

Cook Islands Tourism Corporation chief executive officer Halatoa Fua said the visitors surveyed reflected the mix of travellers to the Cook Islands.

Key outcomes were consistent with findings in previous years, including an affluent visitor demographic. Over 70 per cent of visitors had some form of tertiary education, while many had a relatively high annual household income. Their average length of stay on Rarotonga was 8.8 nights and about 21 per cent of visitors went to Aitutaki.

The survey period covered by the report was from October 1, 2016 to December 30, 2016.

There were 1243 individual survey respondents, representing 2849 adults and 422 children in the expenditure analysis, equating to 8 per cent of all visitors during the period.

Over half of the visitors surveyed (52 per cent) were first-time visitors to the Cook Islands, while 27 per cent had visited once or twice before. Most of them (77 per cent) visited for holidays.

Fua said this quarter was interesting because the visitor “spend” before arrival had decreased slightly from $2121 to $2013 per person when compared to the same period in 2015.

This was mainly due to more competitive and affordable airfares than were available in 2015.

However, the spend on the island increased from $144 per person a day in the same period in 2015, to $158 in this quarter.

“This shows that visitors are spending more while on the island, contributing more to the Cook Islands economy. The $158 spend per person per day was also higher than the annual average of $147 in the financial year 2015/16,” Fua added.

The report showed each visitor contributed an average of $2195 to the Cook Islands economy, higher than $2104 in the same quarter in 2015. This showed that the total yield per visitor to the Cook Islands increased in the Oct-Dec 2016 quarter by 4 per cent.

Lagoon cruises were the highest-rated water-based activity and church on Sunday was the highest-rated cultural interaction. Cultural tours and sightseeing were the highest-rated land-based activities.

“The local people have now become the most appealing aspect of the Cook Islands, rating slightly higher than the environment and (the island’s) pristine nature,” Fua said.

Despite the overall positive performance and growth in visitor spend, the report again highlighted that there is room to enhance the visitor experience and to increase the economic yield and broader community benefits associated with tourism.

“As with previous reports, this quarter’s research highlights issues around the lack of public services, facilities and infrastructure in the Cook Islands,” the report said.

“There are also some concerns from visitors around environmental degradation and the value for money/quality of service provided by accommodation and food/beverage operations that need to be addressed.”

The most worrying aspect highlighted by the report was the increased level of comment and feedback regarding water quality and the general cleanliness of Muri lagoon.

Fua said these were key areas that government departments continue to focus on as part of the Vaka Pride competition and general infrastructure projects.

The report suggests it is vital to build on this positive performance and to convert it into even greater economic benefits for local people.

“It is critical to find ways to build on and develop the visitor experience in a manner that enhances local economic linkages.

“By developing new product offerings, and more importantly, enhancing the quality and ‘value added’ of existing activities and experiences, the tourism industry can increase visitor satisfaction, and enhance the generation of positive local economic outcomes.”

Fua said overall, the report provided pleasing results, especially regarding visitor satisfaction

“The Cook Islands is very high ranking when compared to other Pacific Islands destination surveys conducted by the same contractor.

“We continue to support this project in order to improve our focus on tourism.

“It is entering its fifth year since April 2012, giving the Cook Islands Tourism Corporation and the tourism industry a five-year set of data that can effectively guide its sales and marketing activities.

“The survey also builds on our market intelligence and study of the consumer behaviour of visitors to the Cook Islands. We are able to articulate on data that is beyond just visitor arrivals, and includes visitor expenditure, average length of stay, visitor satisfaction and visitor feedback.”

Tourism remains the backbone of the Cook Islands economy, contributing to more than 60 per cent of its gross domestic product.