Meet the coconut crab named Blue

Blue the crab is a temporary guest at the Whale and Wildlife Centre.

The Whale and Wildlife Centre in Atupa has a new guest – a very large coconut crab.

Named Blue, for obvious reasons, the heavy crustacean is being fed a diet of coconut and pawpaw.

The wildlife centre’s Sheryl John estimates Blue is more than 30 years old, but says it is hard to gauge as coconut crabs grow quickly when they are young but slow as they mature.

He is about 30cms across.

John says the centre only keeps coconut crabs for eight months as they shed their shells once a year and they need to be free to find the perfect place to do that.

Shedding takes about a month and the creatures can be susceptible to infection.

John says Blue is a land crab and only heads to the sea for two things – to mate and to shed its shell.

She tries not to handle Blue too much as apart from rather large nippers you need to be careful how you pick them up as they are so heavy their shell can come off.

And while Blue’s fruit diet is doing the trick at the moment, John says anything can be on the menu.

“They are known to catch and eat rats,” she says.