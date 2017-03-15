Pre-European structures discovered

Marae and paepae discovered in the upper Maungaroa valley in Puaikura have been found to pre-date European contact.

And new findings suggest the newly discovered structures are unusual when compared with other areas of Rarotonga, says University of Auckland researcher Gareth Walter.

Walter, who has been helping Te Toko Itu Rangatira Trust o Tinomana to map the inner valley of the Maungaroa mountain, is visiting Rarotonga till March 18. He will be guest speaker at a seminar on at Highland Paradise on Thursday, where his findings will be explained and discussed. The event will be hosted by the Highland Paradise Culture Centre in association with Te Toko Itu Rangatira O Tinomana.

Those who have been invited to attend include Te Kau Ariki Rangi (Royal Court of Tinomana), representatives of the ministries of Culture, and Education and the Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, as well as academics from the University of the South Pacific.

Walter’s research results are based on earlier work conducted on the mountain in 2016. The newly-discovered sites include several structures not previously investigated by archaeologists.

The last comprehensive archaeological research and mapping of Maungaroa Valley was undertaken in the 1970s by Dr Peter Bellwood with the support of the late Tuki Rangatira Raymond Pirangi Snr.

