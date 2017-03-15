Retired police meet High Commissioner

Representatives of the Retired Cook Islands Police and Affiliated Veterans Association paid a courtesy visit to welcome the new, New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall to the Cook Islands.

A retired Commissioner of the New Zealand Police, the highest rank in the New Zealand Police Service, Marshall shared many nostalgic memories with his three visitors.

Leading the group was Police and Veterans Association president lawyer and former deputy prime minister Norman George, former Queens Representative Sir Frederic Goodwin and former Cook Islands Police Chief Inspector and current Ombudsman, Tearoa Tini.

All four were graduates of the Trentham Police College the headquarters of police training in New Zealand at the time. Trentham was also part of a major army training camp. When busy, the whole camp looked like a Kiwi version of WestPoint or Sandhurst Military Academy, but it has since been replaced by the Porirua Royal Police College.

Sir Fred Goodwin was the first to graduate from the Trentham Police Training School and in later years joined the New Zealand Police to do post-graduate frontline work in the Wellington district, before returning home to be in charge of the Cook Islands Police.

Ombudsman Tini did his New Zealand Police Recruit Wing training in the early 1970’ and was one Wing ahead of High Commissioner Marshall. Norman George was in the Auckland CIB when High Commissioner Marshall graduated to work there.

George reminded Marshall that one of the memories he had of him was in the early 1970s, arriving at the sixth floor of Auckland Police Station at 10:30pm Station dressed in his night gear, including the classic detective’s overcoat, tired looking and about to start the 11pm night shift. Meanwhile, Norman and his colleagues were ready to go home. Norman was subsequently transferred as Senior Sergeant in charge of the watch house where he was responsible for taking custody of many of Detective Marshall’s arrests.

The four men each described how they had successfully navigated their police careers to end up doing something else or being recognised by their governments for meritorious services to their country and being honoured with senior appointments.

The message was that a police career is a powerful entry to unlimited opportunities for an honourable and successful career.

“Much discussions also centred around service friends who have passed on as well as humorous events experienced in the service. One thing we agreed on was that we were all still fit, tough and young-looking grandfathers willing to act as Police Reserves if called upon,” said George.

George says they have already booked Marshall to parade with them on ANZAC Day if he is not occupied with diplomatic duties and have asked if he will be available as a guest speaker at a future Police and Veterans dinner.

“Welcome to the Cook Islands, brother Peter,” George said. “New Zealand must have copied us when we appointed ex-Commissioner of Police Tepure Tapaitau to Wellington as our High Commissioner followed by former Inspector and Police Minister Tiki Matapo.

“And setting it all up was New Zealand Senior Sergeant Norman George who left the New Zealand Police to take over as Consular Affairs Officer in Parnell, Auckland in 1979, later as Minister of Foreign Affairs to establish the Cook Islands High Commission in Wellington.

“What giant leaps the police can create in the diplomatic world.”

The Cook Islands Police and Affiliated Veterans Association will hold its annual general meeting on March 29 at 4:30pm at the Central Police Station.

“This meeting will be advertised soon,” said George. “All members are urged to be part of our growing organisation.

“Anyone not registering as a member cannot expect the privileges, social and support services that will be given to all registered members and spouses.”

- Release