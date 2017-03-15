Early remedial steps part of plan

The Wastewater Project Management Unit’s 18-month wastewater project will include comprehensive community engagement, a review of the existing literature and environmental monitoring and investigation.

It will also see the adoption of early measures to reduce the rate of deterioration of the lagoon and production of a masterplan for addressing wastewater issues for the whole of Rarotonga

In the long term, it could also see establishment of a State Owned Enterprise to maintain the infrastructure, according to a unit statement.

The statement says that by the middle of the year, environmental monitoring of the lagoon will have begun and early mitigation measures will be underway.

A project steering group has been formed to oversee the project and a consistent direction for government policy and funding. The steering group includes: Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, New Zealand High Commission, Cook Islands Investment Corporation, Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, Infrastructure Cook Islands, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Marine Resources, Ntional Environment Services and the Ministry of Agriculture.

GHD Limited New Zealand is providing project management services for the Muri and Aitutaki Wastewater Project. The company’s wastewater team includes eight full-time Cook Islands-based employees.