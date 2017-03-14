Venue shift seen as win for disabled

Former cabinet minister, now Queens Representative Tom Marsters was the fi rst to try out the chair lift system when the Justice building opened back in 2004. Even then the chair was diffi cult to operate and it soon fell into disuse. 17031309

When the Civil Court convened at 11am yesterday in the boardroom of the Public Service Commission, it signified a “great victory” for disabled people in the country, says a businessman too ill to climb the Justice ministry steps.

The man is being sued for contempt of court.

He has maintained he suffers multiple health conditions and cannot climb the 37 steps of the main front stairs, or the steeper back staircase.

A chair lift purchased by the Justice ministry isn’t functioning and it’s understood funds aren’t available to have it fixed or replaced.

The businessman is scathing of the Chinese-designed and constructed Justice ministry building, saying it’s unbelievable that no disabled access was included: “Nobody thought of it, or cared about the disabled and elderly who either can’t climb those stairs or really struggle to get up them.”

He says acknowledgement is long overdue that elderly and disabled citizens find the Justice stairs challenging.

Cook Islands News understands this is the first time in the history of the Chinese-built Justice building that a court case was held elsewhere because there was no disabled access.

The issue became a controversy as the building neared completion back in 2004 when it became apparent disabled access didn’t feature in the plans.

Titikaveka businesswoman Tuki Wright took issue with the failing and spoke out publicly about the matter, lobbying the government of the day to have the access issue fixed. The result was the chair lift, which was hardly ever used because it was cumbersome and difficult to operate. It now appears to be permanently out of service.

Cook Islander Helen Framhein Wong remembers well the distressing sight of her elderly, ailing uncle struggling to reach the land court.

“Uncle Tute Monga had to crawl up the stairs to get to court to defend an eviction notice against him by Pa Marie Ariki.

“On both occasions he had to crawl up and then come down the stairs on his backside as that was the only way he could get to court. He could not work out which was more hurtful and demeaning crawling up the court stairs or being kicked off land he was born on.”

Framhein says she knows of other elderly people who could not attend land court because of being unable to walk up the stairs.

“One of them was my father who could not attend the Arera land court hearing – his knees and hip would not let him. So he sat in the car downstairs and l relayed developments to him. The other is my Uncle Nito. He can only go up to the land court on good days when his knee is not too sore. Sad thing is that he lives in Auckland and his time in Rarotonga is limited. There are times when he is home and cannot go to the land court because he can’t get up the stairs.”

The businessman says the Ministry of Justice building is a “monument to injustice and an offence to the marginalised, its very existence is unlawful and falls far short of fulfilling the constitutional rights of residents of the Cook Islands.”