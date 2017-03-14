‘Lock up your guns,’ police warn owners

Police are urging gun owners to lock their firearms in a safe place.

The warning follows an incident in Arorangi on Sunday morning in which an unregistered .303 military style rifle was seized by police.

A short time later a man reported to have been seen earlier with the gun and ammunition for it, was arrested. He was to have appeared in court yesterday, charged with serious firearms offences.

“Police have zero tolerance for any person who has in their possession a firearm which does not belong to them,” a Cook Islands Police Service spokesperson said yesterday.

“If you are caught, you will be arrested.”

The spokesperson said motorists still appeared to be taking little heed of the “don’t drink and drive” campaign.

“This is very disappointing and police will continue to patrol our roads. Don’t think you won’t be caught: your day will come.”

On Friday night a male was arrested and charged with excess breath alcohol after being tested at 810mg/l. He was released on bail the following day and will appear before the High Court on Thursday morning.

In another Friday night incident, a male reported being assaulted by another male outside a night club. Police are investigating the incident. They are also looking into the reported theft of cash on Friday night, as well as an alleged sexual assault.

It was a busy night for police, who also attended an incident involving common assault. The spokesperson said a male had allegedly hit another male on the head with a walking stick.

On Saturday night a male was arrested and charged with breaching his bail conditions stipulating that he should not consume alcohol. He appeared in court yesterday.

On the same night, another male was arrested for driving with excess breath alcohol after he returned a breath test result of 1010mg/l. He was also scheduled to appear in court yesterday.

Over the weekend three people were forbidden from driving until the next day after being found to have consumed alcohol

Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents or past incidents should call 22499 or the emergency line, 999.

All information received is strictly confidential.