Winners announced in ‘healthy selfie’ contest

Another winner James Kora says, “We can break NCDs by going old school and restoring the lifestyle of our ancestors. Fetching banana bunches known locally as utu was a traditional practice of our elders and required a hike up the valley, (strong) shoulders and a bush knife #breakNCDs”. 17031310

Six winners were announced in the Cook Islands Healthy Selfie #breakNCDs competition last week.

The competition, run by the Cook Islands National Youth Council (CINYC), was held in conjunction with the NCD (non-communicable disease) Awareness Week celebrated earlier this month.

The winners were Anika Hunter, James Kora, Mary Tou, Raukura Ellison, Teuru Passfield and Tuakana Tupou. They each received $100 for their efforts.

The #breakNCDs Healthy Selfie competition, which was run in partnership with the Ministry of Health, targeted the youth of the Cook Islands to become educated and aware of NCDs and how these can affect their lifestyle.

Council member Daniel Fisher said participants were required to post a “healthy selfie” – a snap of a healthy moment, to the CINYC Facebook page, explaining how they could break the NCD cycle.

He said they received 57 entries in total from Rarotonga and the outer islands.

“All the entries received were amazing. Just goes to show that the youth are aware of the health risks involved with living unhealthy lifestyles,” Fisher said.

“We hoped to see more entries from the outer islands, but we are very happy with what was received.

“In our upcoming projects, we are looking at ways to involve our Pa Enua youth more. This competition was one way the council thought would be youth friendly and encourage participation.”

Apart from the main prizes, CINYC also gave away spot prizes throughout last week – selected at random to anyone who entered the draw.

“Meitaki to all the entrants and supporters and to Ministry of Health for supporting this youth campaign,” Fisher said.

“More exciting activities coming soon from the Youth Council, so stay tuned to our Facebook page: Cook Islands National Youth Council.”