Bluesky users see red over credit glitch

A data promotion programming issue led to problems for about 20 Bluesky customers last Friday and over the weekend.

The software glitch meant no matter how many times customers purchased top-ups, their phone credit balances never changed. One woman topped up five times, for a total of $35.

Only her credit remained on zero dollars. She went into the Bluesky main office on Saturday morning to query the situation.

A Bluesky staff member checked on the problem and told her there was a glitch and someone was working on it.

He said he expected someone would get in touch with her that afternoon. Yesterday afternoon, the customer said she was still waiting for contact from Bluesky. Bluesky’s Lahaina Kiely told the CI News yesterday: “We have had an issue with the 24-hour data pack over the weekend and the team has been working on this since Saturday.

“We had about 20 customers query the situation.

“The team is compiling a list of these customers and their credit that they had before this issue, and we will be reimbursing those customers with their credit and will be calling each one to advise them.

“The issue has since been fixed as of early this morning.”

However, at least one customer was still waiting for a response from Bluesky after 1pm yesterday. She said she went in to Bluesky again yesterday morning about the problem and was told someone would call her.

“I’ve no credit, no data, no nothing … and no response.”

“I’ve been told three times someone would call but no-one has.

“I’m pretty irritated. I been without my phone for three days.”

Just before 2pm yesterday she finally received a call … and her credit.