Call to slash government jobs

Opposition coalition parliamentary leader Rose Brown has one simple solution for paying for what she sees as urgently needed action to address political, social and environmental issues in the Cook Islands – slash the number of public servants.

But there would be no need for government workers to fear suddenly losing their jobs.

Any cuts, Brown says, would be gradual, as an average of 100-200 people already leave the service each year.

She says she would pay for the measures listed in her “to do” list for a proposed government of national unity, by placing a freeze on hiring more people to join the Public Service, which she says has now reached 2,200 from a level of 1,500 in 1997.

She says the growth in the number of civil servants has got to the point where a review of both the Budget and Public Service is necessary.

Brown’s “top 10” list of things she says a government of national unity could achieve have featured in CI News yesterday and today. She says such a government would be made up of the best qualified politicians from all parties.

Some of the moves she has in mind include urgent action to prevent further pollution of Rarotonga and Aitutaki lagoons, downsizing government travel, and removing more of the rusted hulks of old cars presently littering the island. - Release