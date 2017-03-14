Rose to MPs: ‘Get back to work’

MPs must go back to work at parliament, says opposition coalition leader Rose Brown.

In her “top 10 list” of actions she says would be taken by a government of national unity, Brown says it is now nine months since parliament last sat.

“And the last time I went to work there in June 2016, the government locked me out.”

Brown says a government of national unity led by the best politicians from all parties would review the recommendations of the Report of the Commission for Political Reform of 1998 to achieve a reduction in the number of parliamentary seats

“A government of national unity would review the cost of our parliamentary system and consult with our people to look at establishing national seats, and having the prime minister nationally elected

We would pass necessary legislation within two years to implement agreed changes.”

Teenui-Mapumai MP Brown has also targeted pensions and pensioner tax, saying that if it proves sustainable, pensioners shouldn’t have to pay tax.

Government pays a pension because politicians see it as a reward for people who have paid taxes during their years in the workforce, Brown adds.

“Politicians use the pension to buy votes. We need to review this position to see if it is the correct way to go, and we need to see if (the pension) is sustainable. If it is, pensioners should pay no tax.”

Brown’s wide-ranging “to do” list covers water supply and the establishment of a reticulated piped sewage system to reduce run-off into Rarotonga’s lagoon.

Government last year announced up to $70 million would be spent over the next 10 years on a sanitation project to protect both Rarotonga and Aitutaki lagoon, but Brown says this project needs an urgent review because progress is too slow.

“A government of national unity would immediately meet with landowners in Muri to progress this area first, and get agreement to dig and flush out Muri Lagoon.

“It would establish further needs in Muri in regard to water, electricity, and footpaths, finalise the sewage reticulation plans – and start digging.”

On the island’s water supply and the long-running Te Mato Vai project, Brown says there is an urgent need to establish the “real cost” of completing the water mains project.

A government of national unity would settle with landowners over use of their land for water intakes and would ask Rarotonga residents if they want free household water and businesses, farmers and fishermen if they are happy to pay for their water, she says.

There would also be a review of the proposed Rarotonga Water Authority.

“Why can’t (power company) Te Aponga run the meters and accounts, and ICI do the maintenance, instead of creating a new government department?” Brown asks.

Her wide-ranging list also includes the removal of abandoned vehicles which have become an eyesore all over the island.

“This has become a large problem. I propose that two old vehicles must be removed from the Cook Islands for every one vehicle imported.

“Removed vehicles can be taken away whole or crushed and removed vehicles would have to be first certified by Customs, before new vehicles could be imported.”

Allowances would be made for car owners in the outer islands who would face much larger transport costs to get rid of old vehicles, Brown says.