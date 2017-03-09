Red Cross volunteers keep their skills fresh

Long-time Red Cross volunteer and Nassau branch member Karangi Philipo shares his skills and knowledge with Red Cross staff during the Nomad Water Filtration system refresher course. 17030721

Valuable lessons were learned at Monday’s Nomad Water Filtration training conducted by the Disaster Management division of the Cook Islands Red Cross Society.

Society staff and volunteers booted up for the hands-on refresher course led by long-time trained volunteer Karangi Philipo, who is also a Nassau Red Cross branch member, and Disaster Management coordinator Mata Hetland.

In times of disasters such as a drought or when there is a water shortage due to piping issues, the Nomad Water Filtration system is designed to filter and UV treat water to a drinkable standard from any water source.

Hetland says the water filtration system can be used to draw, filter and treat water from almost any source such as wells, deep water reservoirs that may contain murky or muddy water, streams and swamps.

The equipment is regularly maintained and regular refresher training held to keep volunteers and Society staff in touch with how to set up and use the equipment in times of disaster.

The last time the Nomad Water Filtration system was used in a time of need was during the 2014 drought on the Pa Enua of Atiu.

Hetland said refresher training was important for trained volunteers to keep their response skills fresh as well as to teach the necessary skills to new volunteers and Society staff.

Monday’s refresher course was certainly an eye-opener for new volunteers, with some valuable lessons learned by all involved in the training.

The Society’s disaster management division runs a number of emergency response training sessions within the community and across the Pa Enua.

Those who would like to become Red Cross volunteers and learn some new skills should contact Mata Hetland at the Cook Islands Red Cross Society office in Tupapa on 26598.

- Mana Media