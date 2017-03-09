If she could get bigger mannequins she would!

The owner of Avarua’s sole lingerie store, Elizabeth Grace says if she could purchase larger sized mannequins than the ones she now has in her shop window, she would.

She made the comment after a tourist from the US expressed her appreciation at the store’s use of mannequins that don’t show rib cages or stick-thin legs.

Elizabeth Grace’s leopard print wonderland, which sells sizes up to XXXL, which are not commonly found in lingerie shops abroad, has been compared favourably to stores in both New Zealand and Italy. The shop’s mannequins have been at the centre of discussion due to their realistic figures, and Grace’s efforts to display clothing exceeding sizes 2, 4 and 6.

“I was shocked at the difference between the (mannequinss) in Knickers, and the ones I’ve seen anywhere else. They are still marginally small, but the way they are outfitted and the whole atmosphere of the store is very welcoming.” another visiting customer said.

Knickers in a Twist was opened in February 2012. Grace, who originally hailed from Wellington, identified a lack of shops on the island in which women were able to feel sexy, even if it was just “once in a while.” For the last five years, she has been able to do just that.

Grace is pleased her shop can counter the perpetually negative effect the fashion industry has on body image, and says if money wasn’t an issue, her mannequins would be of all shapes, sizes and colours.

“Buying mannequins is expensive. And the ‘standard’ size of a mannequin is 8, so anything bigger is costly and hard to come by.”

For years women’s mannequins have been tall and thin, and their effect on body image and self-perception have been a topic of hot discussion.

In 2014, New Zealand and Australian-based Women’s fashion and clothing store Glassons widespread criticism for using mannequins with visible ribs. Auckland university student, Emily Robins brought the issue to light when tweeting the photo of a model in their Albany store, saying “making people feel inadequate is the easiest way to get them to buy something."

Grace agrees: “Some people are that body type (skinny), myself included. But to have that expectation in the fashion industry, especially in a store targeting young women, isn’t healthy.”

Despite the mannequins still being a size 10, Grace dresses them in bras that are around a 14D or 14DD.

“ I target my product towards more curvaceous women. I pride myself on having a good selection of merchandise for women that, well… have bodies.”

