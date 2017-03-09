Tube tethers a big success

A pig’s leg fitted with one of the new tubing tethers. Using tubing is more humane than tying an animal with a rope. 17021316

Esther Honey’s project to supply inner tubes for farmers to safely tether their livestock is proving a great success, according to manager Jo Taylor-Kupu.

Taylor-Kupu says so far about 40 people have called into the clinic in regarding the recycled rubber tethers.

“The tyres have been popular,” she says. “We’ve had so many phone calls.

“We’ve had lots of farmers in and people coming in asking for demonstrations of how the rubber tethers work.”

She says Ride Raro had been great and dropped in lots of inner tubes.

“We are going through them very quickly.”

Another visitor went to Esther Honey after seeing their pig’s leg cut through by the tie they had on it. “They asked us to come out and put inner tubes on all the pigs.

“It’s really good.”

Taylor-Kupu says many people on Rarotonga are supportive of the idea, which has been used successfully overseas.

The stretchy inner tubes can be cut into the length you need to put around the animal’s leg and then you put a rope through it that you can tie to a tree or fence.

Taylor-Kupu says: “Tethering an animal this way doesn’t cause aggravation to the animal, or cut into its skin, or cause infections.

“We are so often called out to see pigs tethered by their legs with a rope that has dug deep into their flesh.

“Using the inner tubes goes a long way to preventing injury.”

The tethers work on dogs, goats and can even go around an animal’s neck.

“The only thing is that if they get too wet they can rub, but if you are a good farmer then you’d be altering the tethering legs anyway.

“By doing it this way it is way easier for farmers to change legs – because the thing hasn’t dug in.”

Esther Honey has a goat in the clinic at the moment that was in such pain with a tether eating into its leg that it tried to eat its foot off.

Taylor-Kupu is sure the safer rubber tethers will catch on across Rarotonga.

“Lots of people are coming up saying, ‘this is absolutely great’.”