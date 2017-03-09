Vaka Pride awards go to deserving winners

- LL Winners of the Vaka Pride Competition with some of the members of the judges’ group. 17030804

The Vaka Pride competition awards have been presented following some well-organised teamwork from the numerous stakeholders involved in the contest.

The awards were given out at the Assembly of God Church in Takuvaine in collaboration with the “practice parliament” for Women of the Cook Islands workshop.

Judges on the Vaka Pride committee included representatives of the Cook Islands Police Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, National Environment Service, Cook Islands National Council of Women, Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Cultural Development.

In a statement Cook Islands Tourism Corporation said Vaka Pride had been formed in an effort to address issues affecting tourism such as keeping Rarotonga clean, monitoring the dog situation, keeping a close eye on crime levels and other community issues.

The committee travelled around the entire island visiting recently-cleaned areas, historical sites such as marae, community clinics and vegetable and flower gardens.

An added category to the judging was the Peu Maori which was for historical sites such as marae and a further addition to the Peu Maori judging category was village community clinics.

Takuvaine Clinic president Tepu Enjoy entered the clinic into the competition – and it promptly won.

The clinic was built through a group effort by the Takuvaine community and through an India grant fund the project was successfully completed last year.

The competition offers $10,000 worth of funding which goes towards a community project for each village that enters and wins.