Women’s day events focus on work issues

Justine Williams from Manihiki listens intently while taking notes at the International Women’s Day “practice parliament” session yesterday. 17030815

Yesterday the Cook Islands celebrated United Nations International Women’s Day (IWD), commemorated around the world every year on March 8.

This year’s theme related to “The Changing World of Women’s Work” and the key focus was issues relating to equality in the workforce that many women believe have not been fairly addressed.

The day began with a breakfast at The Islander Hotel featuring guest speaker, internationally-acclaimed writer, Liza Marklund.

The event was a joint effort between the Cook Islands National Council of Women, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Cook Islands Business and Professional Women Inc. More photos in CI News soon.

Cook Islands parliamentary services and the National Council of Women, together with the Gender Division of Ministry of Internal Affairs, then hosted a “practice parliament” session for women.

The session was a chance for the women to voice their opinions, personal experiences and belief on issues involving the work force.

In a meeting earlier this week, New Zealand High Commissioner to the Cook Islands, Peter Marshall encouraged the women not to lose hope in the pursuit of having an effective say in legislation that predominantly affects women.

“You can do whatever you want to do. It’s up to you. Pitch yourself forward and be noticed,” he said.

Yesterday’s session attracted such a large audience that around 12 people had to sit outside the parliamentary session and listen through window louvres. Prominent among the session’s debates was the lack of gender equality, in the Cook Islands. Speakers pointed out that undercurrent legislation, women are often granted just six weeks’ maternity leave with no pay, no sick leave, and are often given fewer working hours than males.

It was noted that women were subject to major discrimination during the hiring process, sometimes for reasons relating to time a woman might have to take off to care for sick children.

Each woman was allotted three minutes of talking time.

“Honorable members, I am proposing a bill that gives six weeks’ maternity leave, paid!” Cook Islands Handball Association president Makiroa Mitchell told the practice session.

“It will introduce sick leave and prevents restriction of hours a woman can work, simply because she is a woman,”

Speakers agreed that equality between women and men continued to be a challenge world-wide.

Women form the majority of the world’s poorest people and the number of women living in rural poverty has increased by 50 per cent since 1975.

They work two-thirds of the world’s working hours and produce half of the world’s food, yet earn only 10 per cent of the world’s income and own less than 1 per cent of the world’s property.

The severity of these statistics, especially in the 21st century was strongly emphasised in many of the IWD ceremonies and events.

A meeting was held following the ‘practice parliament’ regarding the future, outside of International Women’s Week. An action plan was established in support of female candidates hoping to pursue their beliefs outside of the ‘practice parliament’.

And the women are hoping the government will pay serious attention to the proposals submitted to yesterday’s gathering.

They are hoping that when the debating chamber is full of MPs who are predominantly male, they will show as much support for women’s working rights held, as women would for men’s rights if the chamber was occupied 99 per cent by females.